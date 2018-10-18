Delhi 5-star brawl: Ashish Pandey’s WhatsApp message hours after Hyatt incident – ‘Don’t let my video go viral’

Ashish said he was sorry for the disappointment his actions caused to them and himself, adding he needed their help to ‘sort this mess.’ (File)

The first WhatsApp message that Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP and now infamous for his viral video, sent after he was caught on camera brandishing a gun during a brawl just outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Delhi, was asking friends and relatives to ensure that his video doesn’t go viral.

According to The Indian Express, Ashish messaged to his friends admitting his mistake and apologising for the same. Referring to the WhatsApp group members as friends, he said that there was a viral video of him going around and urged them to stand by him in stopping this video going viral. He said he was sorry for the disappointment his actions caused to them and himself, adding he needed their help to sort ‘this mess.’

To this, a friend of him replied in the WhatsApp group that the video was already viral and he had received the video from one of his friends. When Ashish’s friend shared he already asked the one who forwarded the video message to not forward it further, Ashish wrote ‘thanks’ in reply and left the WhatsApp group, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish for brandishing the gun and threatening to kill a man and a woman. The court passed the order on a plea by Delhi Police, in which the police said that Ashish was ‘deliberately evading the process of law.’

Police had registered an FIR on a complaint from the assistant security manager of the Delhi-based 5-star hotel. It has also recorded the statement of the duo, and of Ashish’s friends and relatives in Delhi and Lucknow. Police sources told The Indian Express that one of Ashish’s friends had shown a message, sent by Ashish at 12.14 am on Tuesday, to the investigators. He switched off his phone around 9.30 am on Tuesday, sources added.

The original video, shot on Saturday night at Hyatt Regency Hotel, had gone viral since then, prompting the Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, to intervene and direct quick action by the police. A team of the Delhi Police raided several places on Wednesday along with their teams of UP Police, but in vain.

The Ambedkar Nagar district administration, meanwhile, suspended an arms license issued to Ashish in 1999. The UP Police has also searched for his criminal records but so far they could not find any such case against Ashish, the report said.

In a statement, his brother Ritesh Pandey – a BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency of Ambedkar Nagar- said that the family was willing to cooperate and trying to produce Ashish to the investigation agency.

A realtor, Ashish hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.