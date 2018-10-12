Cyclone Titli triggers flood-like situation in Odisha

The Chief Minister has also asked the collectors to submit crop and house damage assessment reports within seven days. (PTI)

Heavy rains triggered by the Titli severe cyclonic storm has caused flood-like situations in several districts of Odisha on Friday.The situation remains vulnerable, especially in Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati districts where the remote areas have been cut off due to the incessant rains after Titli hit the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday morning.

Furing a review meeting via video conferencing, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday directed the three district collectors to closely monitor the situation and shift the people living in vulnerable areas to safer places. He directed to focus on early restoration of power supply and emergency services.

The Chief Minister has also asked the collectors to submit crop and house damage assessment reports within seven days. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said two Indian Navy choppers from Vishakapatnam will be pressed into action in Ganjam district to expedite the relief and rescue operations.

“The two choppers are on the way to Ganjam. They will carry out the relief and rescue operations in Aska and Puroshotam areas,” said Padhi. He said 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in various districts.

Road and electricity restoration work were also in full swing in the affected districts. Reacting to casualty reports, the Chief Secretary said: “We have seen media reports of the deaths of two or three persons in these districts. We are verifying it.” The water is flowing above danger level in Vansadhara, Rusikulya and Jalaka rivers.

A total of 16 blocks have received about 200-300 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while 60 blocks received 100-200 mm rainfall in the state. Some blocks received above 300 mm rainfall.