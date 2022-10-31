Coimbatore LPG blast case: Mother of two accused spotted on CCTV footage approached intel officer

Three individuals, who appeared on CCTV footage before the death of Jamesha Mubeen in the Coimbatore blast incident, presented themselves before a senior police official, hours after the blast near the temple, reported The Indian Express.

In the CCTV footage that went viral, Mubeen was seen moving a heavy object wrapped in a white material along with four others, believed to be one of the LPG cylinders that had gone off in front of the temple in the wee hours of October 23 morning.

Incidentally, out of the three who surrendered, the mother of two brothers, identified as Firoz Ismail (27) and Nawas (26), had informed the official that it was her sons who were seen in the CCTV footage, as per IE. The third person who surrendered voluntarily was their neighbour Muhammed Riyaz (27).

After 75 kg of explosives were seized from Mubeen’s residence following his death, six people were arrested and were slapped with the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to preliminary probe, two accused identified as Muhammed Azharuddin and K Afsar Khan, were believed to have a direct connection with the LPG blast and were said to be aware of Mubeen’s plan, said Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, as per IE report. Balakrishnan further added that Mubeen, in a bid to avoid a police checkpoint, detonated himself before he reached his target.

Contrary to media reports, the mother of Firoz and Nawas, Mymuna Begum told to the cops that she had sent the three in order to help Mubeen shift his belongings, reported IE.

Following the blast, Begum had approached the senior official, who was with the NIA when Mubeen was interrogated back in 2019 in connection with the Easter church attack in Sri Lanka, that had claimed over 250 lives, reported IE.

Recounting the night before the blast, Begum told IE that Mubeen had approached her to ask her sons to help him with the shifting of his house. Accordingly, Begum had asked her sons along with their neighbour to reach Mubeen’s house at 9:45 pm, reported IE, adding that her sons returned before midnight. According to Begum, they were helping Mubeen move gas cylinders and clothes to another residence in the city, where Mubeen had relatives, reported IE.

On Sunday morning, when Begum came to know about the blast incident, she decided to call the senior officer after going through videos on YouTube and getting to know about Mubeen and his vehicle from Firoz, reported IE.

Begum knew several police officers as Ukkadam used to be frequented by cops following the 1998 Coimbatore blast and other communal events. “I interact with people from all walks of life because I work in the real estate industry,” IE quoted her as saying.

While the senior intelligence officer told IE that Firoz had met ISIS terror convict Rashid Ali in a Kerala jail and was awaiting more information from the neighbouring state police, Begum told IE that she has evidence to prove that her sons, including Firoz, were assisting her in a land deal in Coimbatore on the same date.