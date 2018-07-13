Coal scam case: More trouble for Naveen Jindal, industrialist faces additional charge of abetment of bribery

A fresh case was registered against Jindal-owned Jindal Stripes Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and unknown public officials for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating on June 5.

Industrialist and former Congress parliamentarian Naveen Jindal has been slapped with an additional charge for abetment of bribery in the coal scam case, news agency PTI has reported. The framing of additional charge has come up on the directions of a Delhi court.

The former lawmaker was earlier questioned by the CBI in connection with the 2014 case registered by the probe agency against Jindal Steel and Power Limited among others for alleged cheating and corruption.

A fresh case was registered against Jindal-owned Jindal Stripes Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and unknown public officials for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating on June 5. The companies were booked under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI had also carried out searches at four locations in Raigarh and Chhattisgarh.

The case pertains to allocation of Gare Palma IV/1 coal block to Jindal Strips Limited and JSPL.

“Allegations pertain to irregular mining lease beyond the approved area, excess coal mining, sale of coal, sale of coal fines and rejects, irregular consumption of coal in new extension plants,” the CBI FIR filed on June 5 said.

