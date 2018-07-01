Burari murder mystery: Did 11 members of Delhi family commit suicide, or got killed? All we know

The incident sent shockwaves across the national capital.

National capital of Delhi woke up this morning to read a gruesome news – 11 members of a family were found dead – blindfolded and hanging from an iron grill ceiling at their house in Burari area. The incident sent shockwaves across the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwary visited the spot. “Neighbors, people around, say that the dead family had no enimity with anybody. We have to wait for the postmortem report to say anything on this incident, ” Kejriwal said at the incident site. “Very Sad and Tragic incident at Burari, 11 lives lost … Deepest Condolences,” Manoj Tiwary said, adding that it’s not right to comment on the incident before postmortem report is out.

Who discovered the incident first

The family used to run a grocery shop on the ground floor which usually opens by 6 am. A neighbor, who first went to purchase milk went upstairs, discovered the bodies. When he entered the house, he saw bodies of four men and seven women in the courtyard of the two-storey house in Sant Nagar in Burari area, IANS reported.

Who all were found dead

The deceased included seven women and four men of the family, including children and elderly. The body of the eldest, a 75-year-old woman, was found on the floor. Among the deceased were the old woman, her two sons, their wives, two boys aged around 16-17 years and four other women. “Some of them were found hanging from an iron grill ceiling (used as a ventilator) in the courtyard while others were lying on the floor blindfolded with their hands and legs tied,” Joint Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Investigation

Police are investing all possible angles of the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. “Prima facie, we suspect they committed suicide but we are also investigating the case with other possible angles of homicide. We are not ruling out anything. We are also checking the CCTV footages,” Joint Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Speaking to media channels, some neighbours said it was a religious family that had no enemity with anyone. However, police have confirmed that the oldest lady in the house was strangled to death.