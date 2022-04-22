British PM Boris Johnson meets Gautam Adani

In an action-packed tour of Gujarat, UK PM Boris Johnson on Thursday held a one-to-one meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad, commissioned the sixth manufacturing unit of equipment British equipment major JCB at Halol and visited the premises of the under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University at Gandhinagar, a collaborative venture with the University of Edinburgh. He also paid a customary visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and the famous Akshardham Temple at Gandhinagar.



“Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani group headquarters. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies.