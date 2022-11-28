Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Gehlot vs Pilot row, says both leaders assets to Congress

Amid an ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, former party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that both leaders are assets to the grand old party. Rahul’s remarks came amid an intensifying row after the Chief Minister referred to Pilot as a “gaddar” (traitor) while raising serious objections to his claim to chief ministership.

The comment came amid concerns that the ongoing row could cast a shadow upon Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 4. The Yatra, which is being seen as the Congress setting the tone for returning to power in the western state in the elections scheduled for next year, is expected to cover seven districts in a span of 18 days.

Rahul, however, dismissed apprehensions that the tussle between the two top Congress leaders in the state could potentially disrupt the Yatra. “It will not affect the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party,” replied Gandhi to a question on statements given by Gehlot and Pilot over the past few days.

On Thursday, in an interview to NDTV, Gehlot had called Pilot a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) and said that the Congress leadership can never make him the CM. Replying to his remarks, Gehlot’s former deputy said that such “mud-slinging” would not help. The Rajasthan unit of the Congress has been split into two factions — one led by Sachin Pilot, the other by Gehlot — ever since the former’s failed attempt at a mutiny that almost brought down Gehlot’s government in 2020.

Silent on contesting from Amethi

Addressing the press conference near Indore in Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines of the Yatra, Rahul further said that the decision to contest again from Amethi would be taken after one or one-and-a-half years.

“I don’t want to give any headline to the media as at present my focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra… The answer to your question on the issue will come after a year or one-and-a-half years,” he said, when asked by reporters if he would contest again from Amethi if given an opportunity.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, union minister Smriti Irani had defeated the Wayanad MP in Amethi, his family bastion.