BJP removes Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar following allegations of sexual harassment

By: | Updated: November 4, 2018 12:37 PM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed its Uttarakhand unit general secretary Sanjay Kumar from his post after a woman party worker accused him of sexually harassing her, news agency ANI reported.

If media reports are to go by, a few days ago, bigwigs of Uttarakhand BJP had held a meeting to discuss the fate of Sanjay Kumar. The entire controversy involving Sanjay began when a women worker alleged that the politician had sexually harassed her. When the matter reached the BJP high command, he was summoned to Delhi on Saturday. When he reached the national capital, it was announced that he has been removed from the post with immediate effect.

The party has now said that soon it will announce the name of the new general secretary for its Uttarakhand unit.

The development comes just a few days before the local body elections in the state. Interestingly, the BJP had on November 1 expelled 62 rebels for six years.

