BJP presents ‘proof’ on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Muslim party’ remarks, Congress hits back

A day after the Congress party accused PM Narendra Modi of a “sick mentality”, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday presented ‘proof’ that Rahul Gandhi indeed made remarks as claimed by the former. Taking to Twitter, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a news report by Urdu Daily Inqalab where Congress’ minority unit chief allegedly confirmed the remarks reportedly made by Rahul Gandhi.

“In an interview to Inquilab, Congress’ Minority Cell President Nadeem Javed has reiterated that Rahul Gandhi was right in saying ‘yes, we are a Muslim party’…,” Patra tweeted. “Mr Javed further says Rahul Gandhi is meeting Muslim Akliyat and very soon He will be presiding over a Muslim Convention,” he added.

However, Javed soon denied making any such remarks. Taking to Twitter, Javed wrote, “Congress is a party of Gandhi, Nehru and Maulana Azad.. if we want this nation to become a super-power, we have to raise the concerns of Dalits, backward and Muslims and solve them.. Rahul Gandhi speaks about spreading this principal idea of the Congress.”

“I have underlined the same in a statement given to an Urdu daily… BJP always tries to manipulate political discussion towards Hindu and Muslim (politics),” he added.

The Congress had on Sunday slammed PM Narendra Modi for calling it a party that stood only for Muslim men. The Congress alleged the prime minister was spreading the “poison of hatred and division” sensing defeat in the next election.

The strong reaction from the Congress came after PM Narendra Modi’s reported remarks at a rally in Uttar Pradesh. “I read in the newspaper that the Congress president had said that Congress is a party of Muslims, and there has been discussion on this for the past two days. I am not surprised as when Manmohan Singh was PM, he had said that Muslims have the first right over natural resources,” Modi said in a rally in Uttar Pradesh.