BJP lobs ‘hawala’ jibe at Congress, claims it received cash in kilos from Karnataka

With less than 10 months to go for Lok Sabha Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a “hawala” attack on Congress alleging that the opposition party and corruption have become synonymous. Armed with the Enforcement Directorate case against Karnataka strongman DK Shivkumar, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Congress over the money laundering case on the basis of an alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions case against its minister.

Levelling serious allegations, Patra said that BJP has the ‘statements’ of Shivakumar’s driver. “We have statements of DK Shivakumar’s driver, who told the IT department, about how money in kgs was sent to AICC. We now know, why Congress party was crying during demonetisation,” the BJP spokesperson said.

“Unaccounted cash, Hawala transactions and corrupt deals, these are the pillars on which Congress party sits. We have proof of a Hawala network that helped in the transfer of money from Karnataka to AICC,” BJP alleged.

In a startling allegation, the ruling dispensation at the Centre claimed that “Money used to reach Chandni Chowk in Delhi from different cities of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. From there, several vehicles were used to carry the cash to AICC headquarters in the national capital.”

BJP’s sensational claim comes a day after ED booked Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency was expected to summon the accused soon for recording their statements. The IT Department has accused Shivakumar and his associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ‘hawala’ channels with help of three other accused.