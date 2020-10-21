  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar election 2020: Congress manifesto promises to review liquor ban, says decision hurting exchequer

By:
October 21, 2020 4:49 PM

The Congress has now promised to review the decision saying it has hit the revenue of the state. It has made this promise in its manifesto for Bihar assembly polls starting October 28.

The Congress has also promised loan waivers to farmers and 50 percent subsidy in electricity bill to the farmers upto 100 units.

 

Congress manifesto for Bihar Election 2020: Launching its manifesto, the Congress today promised to review the decision to ban the sale and consumption of liquor in the state if elected to power. The party, which is contesting polls with left parties and RJD, said that the liquor ban has hurt the exchequer and the decision will be reviewed if the alliance is voted back to power. The Congress also said that illegal supply of liquor was still happening in the state and the police were making money in this.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has banned liquor sale in Bihar. In November 2015, Nitish Kumar announced that alcohol would be banned in the state from April 2016. However, the High Court found the decision to be “illegal, impractical and unconstitutional”. The Bihar government challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court, which gave relief to the Nitish government.

Speaking at the event, Congress Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said that his party’s ”Badlav Patra” talked about loan waiver, electricity bill waiver and increasing irrigation facilities for farmers. “If our government comes to power in Bihar, we will reject the NDA government’s Farm Laws by bringing separate state Farm Bills as we did in Punjab.”

The Congress has also promised Rs 1500 monthly allowance to the unemployed youth among other things.

