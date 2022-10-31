Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, other yatris observe 2-minute silence for victims of Morbi bridge tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders and workers of the party taking part in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ here observed a two-minute silence in memory of those killed in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat. They also paid floral tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

“Fifty-fourth day of Bharat Jodo Yatra began at Shadnagar at 5.30 AM. Bharat Yatris paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi, and then observed 2 minute silence in memory of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Also read| Gujarat: Suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi reopened 5 days ago, lacked fitness certificate; death toll mounts to 132

At least 130 people have died in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed Sunday evening.Joined by party leaders and cadre, Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march from here this morning and is expected to cover a distance of around 22 kilometres, Congress party sources said. This is the sixth day of the party’s yatra in the state.While the yatra resumed from the Shadnagar bus depot, it will halt in the afternoon at Papyrus Port, Kothur. Gandhi is set to hold a press conference during the afternoon.

Also read| Rahul Gandhi proved his leadership abilities through Bharat Jodo Yatra: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha

The yatra’s night halt will be behind Zilla Parishad School, Thondapalli, Shamshabad. The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week. The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.