Bhagwant Mann weds Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony; congratulatory messages pour in

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur, 29, in a private ceremony at his Chandigarh home on Thursday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was among the select attendees at the private affair, arrived at Mann’s house specially for the wedding ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadda in Mann’s wedding ceremony.

Before leaving Chandigarh, Kejriwal spoke to the media and wished Mann a happy marriage as he “embarks on a new path.”

The first images of the bride and groom dressed in their wedding apparel have also started to make the rounds online.

Bhagwant Mann with Gurpreet Kaur and his mother.(Photo/Indian Express)

A flood of congratulatory messages and good wishes came the newly wed couple’s way as soon as the first images from Bhagwant Mann’s wedding appeared on social media. Hashtags of their names started trending on Twitter.

However, the news of Mann getting remarried came as a shock to many, as in the past, following his divorce from Inderpreet Kaur, Bhagwant Mann said in an interview that he would never get married again and promised to give his entire life to his country.