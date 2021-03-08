  • MORE MARKET STATS

Batla House encounter: Delhi court convicts Ariz Khan, sentencing on March 15

March 8, 2021 3:06 PM

Batla House encounter case: A Delhi Court on Monday held Ariz Khan guilty and convicted him in the Batla House encounter case of 2008. Announcing the judgement, the court said that the prosecution had successfully proved the case against Khan, one of the five accused involved in the encounter in which encounter specialist inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on March 15.

Ariz Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in February 2018. Khan, the police say, was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape. The encounter had taken place on September 19, 2008. The operation began after the Delhi Police came to know that five Indian Mujahideen operatives — Shahzad Ahmed, Ariz Khan alias Junaid, Atif Ameen, Mohd Sajid and Mohd Saif — were hiding at Batla House in Jamia Nagar. Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid were killed during the encounter while Shahzad was convicted in 2013.

