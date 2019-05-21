Bastar election result: Will BJP continue winning streak in Chhattisgarh hotbed of Naxal conflict?

Bastar Lok Sabha election result 2019: Bastar is one of the strongholds of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh. The party has never lost an election since 1998. BJP leader Baliram Kashyap held this four times from 1998 to 2011. After Baliram, the baton was passed on to his son Dinesh Kashyap in 2011. Dinesh too won Bastar seat twice and is currently the sitting MP. However, this time, the saffron party replaced Dinesh with Baiduram Kashyap to take on Deepak Baij of Congress and CPI leader Ramu Ram Maurya. In 2014, BJP's Dinesh Kashyap defeated his nearest contender Deepak Karma by over 1.2 lakh votes. The BJP leader had got 3,85,829 votes whereas the Congressman managed to secure 2,61,470. Here, the contest is between the Congress and BJP. The grand old party has won this seat five times ever since it came into being in 1952. Congress leader Manku Ram Sodhi won this seat three times \u2014 1984, 1989 and 1991 \u2014 before losing it to independent candidate Mahendra Karma in 1996. Karma later ceded ground to BJP's Baliram Kashyap in 1998. Bastar Lok Sabha constituency has eight assembly segments \u2014 Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Konta. In the assembly polls held last November, the Congress swept the state by winning 39 out of 68 seats. The BJP was reduced from 49 in 2013 to 15 seats in 2018. However, the exit poll results have predicted 7-8 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP which lost the state just a few months ago. Bastar is one of the hotbeds of Naxal conflicts in Chhattisgarh. The constituency went to polls in the first phase and recorded 65 per cent voter turnout despite the threats by Maoist. This time the turnout was higher than what was recorded in 2014. In the last general elections, the voting percentage was 59.32 per cent.