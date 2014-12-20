​​ ​
Bangla infiltration is threat to national security: Pravin Togadia

By: | Kolkata | Published: December 20, 2014 5:57 PM
Pravin Togadia criticised the Trinamool Congress regime for its appeasement politics and providing allowance to Imams. (PTI)

Underlining the infiltration threat from Bangladesh to national security, VHP international president Pravin Togadia today said that his organisation would not tolerate ‘Love Jihad’.

“We want security. We want honour and prestige. More than three crore Bangladeshi infiltrators have entered our country. Those who are Hindus and have come here in order to save their lives and honour should be given citizenship. But the rest are a threat to national security,” Togadia claimed.

On the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, Togadia said, “We won’t tolerate love jihad. A Hindu girl is not only the daughter of an individual, she is the daughter of 100 crore Hindus. Every one should remember it,” he said.

He also criticised the Trinamool Congress regime for its appeasement politics and providing allowance to Imams.

Togadia today unveiled the Bengali version of a Hindu Helpline which, he said, was set up by the VHP to help Hindus living in distress in Bengal.

Tags: Love Jihad
