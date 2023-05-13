‘Bajrangbali on our side’: Cong workers celebrate as party crosses majority in Karnataka Assembly Election

Congress in Karnataka had a lot to celebrate as they crossed the halfway mark in the mid-morning leads, leaving the ruling party leading on just 71 constituencies in the 224-seat assembly. Taking a jab at the BJP, several Congress party workers dressed up as Lord Hanuman and turned up at the party office.



One of the workers celebrating in a Hanuman costume said, “Bajrangbali BJP ke nahi Congress ke sath hain…Bajrang Bali ne BJP par fine lagaya hai (Lord Bajrangbali is with the Congress. He has levied a fine on the BJP.”

Notably, Congress manifesto promised to ban the Bajrang Dal and other organisations promoting hatred based on religion or caste, citing the law and constitution as sacrosanct and not to be violated by any individual or organisation. However, BJP accused Congress of insulting Lord Hanuman and turned the row into an election issue.

Despite several Congress leaders denying any plan to ban the Bajrang Dal, the BJP continued to criticise the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to chant “Jai Bajrangbali” and punish those who “abuse culture.”



The Congress workers’ choice of attire serves as a reminder of the controversy surrounding the manifesto promise and the BJP’s reaction to it. The use of religious symbolism in politics is not a new tactic and has been employed by various parties to garner support from the masses.



According to the Election Commission of India data, Congress is currently leading on 124 seats, BJP is leading on 70 seats and JD(S) is leading on 23 seats.