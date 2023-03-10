‘Ayatollahs of the BJP’: Congress lashes out amid row over Karnataka MP’s ‘bindi’ remark

A day after Karnataka BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kolar, S Muniswamy, triggered a controversy after he “schooled” a woman for not applying kumkum/bindi (vermillion) on her forehead, the Congress party slammed the ruling party, accusing it of misogyny.

Tweeting a video of the incident, the Karnataka Congress tweeted from its official handle to claim that it was “proof” of BJP’s “anti-women policy”.

“What right does BJP have to take away women’s freedom, and decide their dress? On Women’s Day, women are insulted,” it tweeted.

A video of the minister inspecting stalls exhibiting products made by women at an event organised on International Women’s Day (March 8) in Kolar has gone viral on social media.

When Muniswamy stopped at a stall, he confronted the woman vendor, identified as Sujatha, reported Deccan Herald.

“What’s your name? Why is there no bindi on your forehead? Why then is your stall named Vaishnavi? Wear bindi on your forehead at once,” he said.

“Your husband is alive, isn’t it? You people get converted to other religions, just because someone offers you money?” the BJP minister continued.

"Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he. You have no common sense" says this @BJP4India MP to a woman vendor.



The audacity of this MP from Karnataka, the misogyny in his tone & sexist behaviour while talking to a woman and shaming her is infuriating. https://t.co/DhewYZ2CA8 — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) March 8, 2023

Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that it was a “repulsive” way to “enforce patriarchy”.

“What a repulsive way to enforce patriarchy. This is the BJP way of denying women their choices. Mr. MP, it is her life, her choices & it will be the power of ‘her’ vote that will end this shameless misogyny & anti women mindset of BJP & Bommai Govt! (sic),” he tweeted.

Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram commented the BJP will turn India into a “Hindutva Iran”, referring to the violent crackdown on women protestors in Iran, which was ignited following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police enforcing strict mandatory hijab rules. The protestors demanded an end to the Islamic government led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the “Moral Police” patrolling the streets,” he added.