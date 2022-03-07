Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: Exit poll data of Uttar Pradesh, other states to be out today

Live

Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand (UK), Election Exit Poll 2022 Results Live Updates: Check Details Here

Goa, Manipur, UK, Punjab, UP Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News: Around a month long assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur – will conclude today (March 7, 2022). While in the run-up to the final day of assembly polls, all competing parties have claimed to emerge winners in their respective states, exit poll results today by several pollsters are expected to give a hint of what one may see on the final day of counting (10th March 2022).

Readers should note that exit polls may only give an idea of the final outcome, they are not the actual results. On several occasions in past, exit poll claims have fallen flat.

According to the Election Commission, exit poll results 2022 can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states that went to polls simultaneously.

The voting for seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will conclude today by 6pm. Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14. Punjab went to polls in a single phase on February 20. Elections in Manipur were completed in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

Coming after around two years of Covid-19 crisis, the assembly poll 2022 results will be keenly watched by all political parties. Political observers feel the assembly election results 2022 may give a hint of what to expect in 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely enter the poll fray for a third consecutive term at the Centre.

All eyes are on the high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh where BJP’s Yogi Adityanath is hoping to win a second term basis his work done in the last five years. However, his claim to power is being challenged by a fragmented opposition comprising Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and several regional political parties.

Live Updates

16:44 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election: Direct contest between BJP and SP Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year have been seen by political analysts as a direct contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Ahead of the elections, Yadav had stiched an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal and many smaller parties. 16:20 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Exit Poll Results To Be Announced After 7 PM The exit poll results of five states will be announced today after 7 PM.