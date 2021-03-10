  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assembly Elections 2021: Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Adityanath in BJP’s list of star campaigners for Assam, West Bengal

Updated: Mar 10, 2021 1:30 PM

West Bengal will vote in eight phases beginning March 27. The last phase of polling will take place on April 29 and results will be declared on May 2.

Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Aditynath are in BJP's list of star campaigners for assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal. For West Bengal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, and actor-turned-politicians Mithun Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are among the star campaigners of the BJP.

Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Babul Supriyo, Narottam Mishra, Manoj Tiwari, Roopa Ganguly, Babulal Marandi, Raghubar Das, Shahnawaz Hussain, Locket Chaterjee, Raju Banerjee are also among the star campaigners list for West Bengal.

The BJP has also released the list of 40 star campaigners for Assam. For Assam, PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Manipur CM N Biren Singh are among the BJP’s star campaigners for Assam Assembly polls.

Polling in Assam will take place in three phases, Phase-I on March 27, Phase-II on April 1, Phase-III on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

