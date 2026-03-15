The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially sounded the bugle for the 2026 Assembly elections on Sunday (March 15) and announced the electoral schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The upcoming assembly polls for the following states will take place on the following dates.

Election Schedule 2024

Election Commission of India General Election Schedule 2024 Assam Tamil Nadu Keralam Puducherry West Bengal Phase 1 Phase 2 Both Phases Counting for all states on 4th May 2024

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of India earlier today, the voting will commence in April, with results for all regions expected on May 4, 2026. Approximately 17.4 crore total electors are eligible to vote across the four states and one Union Territory.

The 2026 electoral cycle follows a rigorous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the rolls, aimed at ensuring a “pure and healthy” voter list. According to ECI data, over 1.8 million new voters have been added across the poll-bound states in the last quarter alone.

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Addressing concerns around SIR

Addressing concerns regarding the recent revision of the voter lists across Indian territories particularly in West Bengal where over 63 lakh names were reportedly deleted during the SIR process, the ECI clarified that these deletions were part of a “de-duplication” drive.

Deletions typically involve deceased voters, shifted residents, or duplicate entries. In their remarks, representatives from the election commission have urged voters to check their name in the ECI Portal before voting. If a name has been removed by error, there is a narrow window to re-apply before the final date of nominations.

100% webcasting of polling stations

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the EC will also ensure 100% webcasting across all polling stations to maintain transparency during the voting process. Furthermore, in a bid to ensure violence-free polling, particularly in West Bengal, the ECI is expected to mobilize over 1,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).



In his address the CEC also added that around 17.4 crore electors will participate in the upcoming elections, a number he noted is comparable to the combined populations of countries such as Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada.

Appeal to youth

Beyond the logistics of the multi-phase polls, the highlight of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s address today was a spirited appeal to India’s youth to exercise their right to universal franchise.

“You are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote… Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation,” Gyanesh remarked, encouraging Indian youth to step out and vote.

What first time voters should know?

If you are a first-time voter or have recently moved, keep these ECI-mandated points in mind:

Check Your Name: Being in possession of a Voter ID (EPIC) does not guarantee you can vote. Your name must appear in the current Electoral Roll. Check status at voters.eci.gov.in.

Valid IDs: If you do not have your physical Voter ID on polling day, the ECI accepts 12 alternative photo identity documents, including Aadhar Card, PAN Card, and MNREGA Job Card. You can check valid forms of ID at the election commission website.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC): With the announcement of dates today, the MCC comes into immediate effect, prohibiting the government from announcing new schemes or projects in the poll-bound states.