Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed president of Delhi Congress

Arvinder Singh Lovely had served as the Delhi Congress president and as a minister in the Delhi government under Sheila Dixit.

In the run upto the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has appointed former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely as the president of its Delhi unit. He succeeds Anil Chaudhary in the role.

“The Congress president has appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Anil Chaudhary,” the All India Congress Committee announced in a statement on Thursday.

Lovely had served as the Delhi Congress president and as a minister in the Delhi government under Sheila Dixit. In 1998, he was elected as one of the youngest MLAs from Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency.

In 2017, Lovely had left the Congress and joined the BJP and returned back to the Congress a year later.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 12:59 IST

