Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday broke down as he remembered jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s contribution to the field of education in Delhi. Kejriwal was addressing an event at the School of Specialised Excellence in Dariyapur village, Bawana, where he paid rich tributes to Sisodia’s exceptional work in the field of education.



In a video shared by news agency ANI, a visibly emotional Kejriwal was seen holding his tears as he got emotional at the mention of Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister and Education minister.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional, as he remembers former education minister Manish Sisodia and his work in the area of education, at the inauguration of an educational institution pic.twitter.com/BDGSSbmpbq — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

“This was his dream… These people want the education revolution of Delhi to end. We will not let it end,” he said, struggling to hold himself together.

“Manish ji had a dream that every child should have the best education. They levelled false allegations and fake cases against him and have kept such a good man in jail for so many months. Why is he in jail? There are so many big dacoits roaming around in the country. They don’t catch them. They have jailed Manish Sisodia because he is giving children a good education and building schools for them,” he added.

Manish Sisodia, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is currently incarcerated in connection with an alleged irregularities case involving the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Following intense questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested on February 26.

Sisodia had been a vital aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, responsible for 18 out of 33 portfolios within the Delhi government. His arrest has sparked a heated political confrontation between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the former accusing the latter of misuse of central agencies because it could not fight Delhi’s ruling party politically.