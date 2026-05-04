Tiruvannamalai Arani Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ammu. V IND Awaited
Baskaran. S IND Awaited
Dhamotharan. M IND Awaited
Dhavamani. R Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Ekambaram. V IND Awaited
Ganapathy. S Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Jayanthi. E IND Awaited
Jayanthi. M IND Awaited
Jayasudha. L AIADMK Awaited
Kalaimani. V Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam Awaited
Mahalakshmi Govarthanan DMK Awaited
Mahalakshmi. G W/O Ganesan IND Awaited
Mahalakshmi. G W/O Gopalakrishnan IND Awaited
Sakthivel. S IND Awaited
Saravanan. S IND Awaited
Selvakotti. E Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Sethurama Sasthri. G IND Awaited
Silambarasan. C IND Awaited
Sudha. S IND Awaited
Suresh. S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Tamilmannan. D Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Venkatesan. P IND Awaited
Venkatesh Kumar. D Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Vinoth. A IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Arani assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Arani Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 89.23% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Arani assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Arani with a margin of 3128 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Arani assembly elections?

Arani Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name S.Ramachandran S.S.Anbalagan 3128
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Arani Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Arani Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.