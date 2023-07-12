Another gruesome murder shocks Delhi! Chopped body parts recovered near Geeta Colony flyover

The Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered chopped body parts of a woman near the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area.

Police said that it seems the deceased was around 35-40 years old.

Paramaditya, Joint CP, Central Range, told reporters that two black polythene bags have been found, one of which had the head of the body, and the other had the remaining body parts.

Based on the long hair, police said it seems that it is the body of a woman, however, identification is yet to be done and probe is underway.

A murder case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station, said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Ortho forensics will verify the gender of the deceased and search is ongoing in the area for other evidence,” he added.

The forensic science laboratory and crime team have reached the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi police use a drone to conduct a search in the area after chopped body parts found near Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover



Crime and forensics teams have been called. Case under section 302 is being registered. Search underway to collect evidence and further… https://t.co/C5stJpUwHj pic.twitter.com/ZcYxLTv84n — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The heinous crime comes in the backdrop of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May 2022 at their south Delhi’s Mehrauli flat. The accused had chopped her body into over 30 parts and spent the next two-three months dumping them in a nearby forest area. Shraddha and the accused hailed from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and had come to Delhi in 2021.