scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Another gruesome murder shocks Delhi! Chopped body parts recovered near Geeta Colony flyover

Paramaditya, Joint CP, Central Range, told reporters that two black polythene bags have been found, one of which had the head of the body, and the other had the remaining body parts.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Geeta Colony flyover
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and crime teams investigate the area where chopped body parts of a person, possibly a woman, from two places in a wooded area near the Geeta Colony flyover, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered chopped body parts of a woman near the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area.

Police said that it seems the deceased was around 35-40 years old.

Paramaditya, Joint CP, Central Range, told reporters that two black polythene bags have been found, one of which had the head of the body, and the other had the remaining body parts.

Also Read
Also Read

Based on the long hair, police said it seems that it is the body of a woman, however, identification is yet to be done and probe is underway.

A murder case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station, said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Ortho forensics will verify the gender of the deceased and search is ongoing in the area for other evidence,” he added.

The forensic science laboratory and crime team have reached the spot.

Also Read

The heinous crime comes in the backdrop of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May 2022 at their south Delhi’s Mehrauli flat. The accused had chopped her body into over 30 parts and spent the next two-three months dumping them in a nearby forest area. Shraddha and the accused hailed from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and had come to Delhi in 2021.

More Stories on
Delhi
delhi crimes

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 15:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS