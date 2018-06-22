Amid buzz over united opposition, Akhilesh Yadav flies out for vacation abroad

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav hold a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 26.10.2017.

Crisis or not, politicians tend to find ways to escape heat – both political and otherwise. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is emerging as a formidable force within the anti-BJP bloc, didn’t appear to be too worried exactly a year ago when he went ahead on a holiday to a foreign destination with his family right in the middle of a bitter feud within the party. This year, days after his party performed well in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh CM has left the country for a cooler foreign destination.

According to a report in The Indian Express, to beat the rising temperature in the month of June, Yadav is currently hanging out at a foreign location with his family. It said that Yadav took off from here on Wednesday with his family.

The foreign trip comes amidst a raging controversy over reported damages being in the government bungalow in Lucknow he vacated earlier this month following an order of the Supreme Court. However, Akhilesh had denied the allegations and argued that all items fitted in the bungalow belong to him. He is currently staying at a rented accommodation in the state capital.

Akhilesh’s foreign trip has drawn immediate comparisons with Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has often been criticised for his frequent visits abroad. This year too, while there was speculation that Rahul Gandhi will fly abroad to celebrate his birthday, he didn’t. Rahul has often travelled abroad in the past to celebrate his birthday. But this time, he celebrated his 48th birthday on June 19 with his partymen in India. In 2017, he had gone to Italy to celebrate his birthday with his maternal grandmother.

Akhilesh’s foreign trip also comes in midst of talks of forging an alliance of like-minded to parties to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections. The SP which he heads had been advocating for burying ideological differences and come together. The successes in the bypolls have fueled the talks of a united opposition.