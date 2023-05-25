‘All non-BJP parties must support’: Sharad Pawar backs Arvind Kejriwal in row over control of Delhi services

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar as part of his ongoing effort to seek support for the party’s fight against the BJP-ruled Centre’s Ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai, Kejriwal said that elected governments are not being allowed to work by using Ordinances, which is “not good for the country”.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the party during his meeting with Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Kejriwal also thanked the NCP chief for backing AAP’s fight against the Centre in the Ordinance row.

Pawar, speaking at the press conference, said that it is the time to “fight for parliamentary democracy”, and asked all non-BJP parties to support Arvind Kejriwal.

Mumbai | There is a crisis in the country and it’s not an issue limited to Delhi. NCP and the people of Maharashtra will support Kejriwal. We will also talk to other leaders to support Kejriwal. We must focus on bringing all non-BJP parties together: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/ockoeZrozc — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

On Wednesday, Kejriwal along with the AAP leaders met former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s Bandra home. A day earlier, the two CMs met their West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The BJP-led government on Friday promulgated an Ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move deception with the Supreme Court following its verdict on control of services.

The Supreme Court ordered that the elected Delhi government will have control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land.