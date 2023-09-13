Aligarh: Class 10 student sets classmate on fire for damaging school bag, booked

A student of Class 10 in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has been booked for attempt to murder after he allegedly set his classmate on fire on Tuesday following a brawl over school bag, reports The Indian Express.

The 14-year-old boy was detained later in the day, and has been suspended from the school with immediate effect.

The victim has been admitted to the AMU’s JN Medical College and Hospital with 25 per cent burn injuries. He is out of danger, school authorities said.

His classmates told police said that the victim and the accused clashed over some matter on Monday, following which the victim had damaged the school bag of the accused.

On Tuesday, the accused and three of his friends went out of the class at interval and filled an empty bottle with petrol from the school generator.

The accused poured petrol on the victim from behind and set him on fire, said police.

The boy’s parents have approached the Civil Line police and lodged an FIR against the accused, reports IANS.

Proctor of AMU, Mohd Wasim Ali said that the incident took place at the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University over some dispute.