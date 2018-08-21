Akali leader Manjit Singh GK attacked by alleged Khalistan supporters in New York (Image: Twitter)

Manjit Singh GK, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and a leader of the Akali Dal on Tuesday claimed that his family members and he were attacked by some Khalistan supporters outside a TV studio in New York. Singh is also the president of Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Delhi unit.

In a video he posted on Twitter, Singh said, “A group of people attacked me and my relatives in New York. This will not scare me away from my path to serve the community. I have fought and I will fight until my last breath. Such cowardly incidents do not scare me.” According to a report, the incident took place when he was coming out of a television studio in New York City.

A group of people attacked me & my relatives in #NewYork. This will not scare me away from my path to serve the community. I have fought & I will fight till my last breath.Such cowardly incidents do not scare me.???? @SushmaSwaraj @USAmbIndia @IndiainNewYork https://t.co/au9SUx1qrt — Manjit Singh GK (@ManjitGK) August 21, 2018

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

On August 20, he faced a protest outside a gurudwara in New York by Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (USA) for Bargari shootout. A total of 95 local gurudwara are associated US-based Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast. The committee had held Punjab government headed by SAD’s Amarinder Singh responsible for the Bargari shootout in the state.