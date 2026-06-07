A network of at least 28 universities in India allegedly issued fake degrees that investigators believe were used in some cases to support applications for US H-1B visas, reported Insider Wire citing Indian law enforcement authorities. The investigation has uncovered one of the country’s largest education fraud operations.

Authorities say they have seized nearly 100,000 fake certificates and other forged academic documents during the probe, reported Insider Wire. The certificates cover several professional fields, including engineering, medicine and nursing. Investigators also recovered counterfeit university seals, fabricated transcripts and other records used to make fraudulent qualifications appear genuine.

According to Insider Wire report, one university alone is accused of issuing more than 36,000 fake degrees. Investigators are now tracing where the documents went and whether they were used for jobs, professional licenses or visa applications in India and abroad.

The H-1B visa program allows American employers to hire foreign workers for specialized occupations. Technology companies, healthcare providers and engineering firms use the program to recruit workers with professional skills and academic qualifications.

Details of investigation

Investigators say the fraudulent documents were surprisingly cheap. A fake degree reportedly cost as little as $1,400, reported Insider Wire citing investigators. For many buyers, that amount represented a small investment compared with the salaries available through overseas employment opportunities.

The financial incentive was significant. An H-1B visa can provide access to jobs that pay many times more than the cost of obtaining a counterfeit degree. That gap created an opportunity for fraudsters who promised academic credentials without requiring years of study.

The problem goes beyond resume fraud. The H-1B system depends heavily on educational qualifications. Under US immigration law, a specialty occupation generally requires a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification, reported Insider Wire. Employers rely on those credentials when they file visa petitions on behalf of workers.

If a degree is counterfeit, the academic qualification that supports the visa application may also be invalid. That creates questions about whether the applicant met the legal requirements for approval. It can also create legal risks for employers that unknowingly relied on fraudulent documents.

Universities, credential evaluation agencies and immigration authorities often review documents issued in different countries and educational systems. Fraudulent records can be difficult to detect if they closely resemble legitimate documents.

One widely circulated claim states that nearly 90% of Indian H-1B applications contain fraudulent information. However, that figure comes from comments made by a former US consular officer about visa adjudications between 2005 and 2007, reported Insider Wire. The statistic is not tied to the current investigation.

Impact on US market

The investigation arrives at a time when the H-1B program already faces political pressure in the United States. Lawmakers from Democratic and Republican parties have debated whether the visa system needs reform to prevent misuse and ensure that it serves its original purpose.

According to a lawsuit earlier filed by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state alleges that some employers have used hiring practices that favor foreign workers over US citizens.

Economic concerns have emerged as well. A recent Bloomberg report stated that uncertainty surrounding immigration policies and visa restrictions has begun affecting parts of the Texas housing market. The report said foreign technology workers account for a significant share of homebuyers in several Texas metro areas, and concerns about visa status have caused some prospective buyers to delay purchases.

Texas has benefited from years of growth in the technology sector, particularly in cities such as Austin. Real estate analysts told Bloomberg that any sustained decline in immigration-related demand could affect housing sales and broader economic activity in some local markets.