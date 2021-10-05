In post-Covid world, Ayurveda must be considered part of mainstream medical industry: Shrawan Daga, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda

Covid-19 has definitely changed people's approach towards Ayurveda. Now people are more concerned about precautionary health remedies, which Ayurveda is best at.

Shrawan Daga, Founder Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda

There has been an increase in interest for Ayurvedic products after the Covid-19 pandemic as people have adopted to opt for a preventive take on diseases and cures using traditional immunity boosters. In addition, people have become more conscious and better informed of what they eat and how it affects their bodies. The pandemic has also given an incentive to the Ayurvedic market in India that is ready for unparalleled growth. This intersection of herbalism, nutrition, health and technology backed with the availability of authentic and high-quality herbal products has spurred the development of the health and wellness market. In an exclusive conversation with the Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj, Founder of Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, Shrawan Daga, talked about the current scenario of Ayurveda industry, trends, future and more. Excerpts:

Covid-19 has changed the psyche around the Ayurvedic industry. What are some of the noticeable trends you see in the market?

Covid-19 has definitely changed people’s approach towards Ayurveda. Now people are more concerned about precautionary health remedies, which Ayurveda is best at. People have started imposing more faith on traditional Ayurveda That is now equipped with modern technology and scientific research

Please share some insights on the industry and Ayurveda-based product market surge.

The Ayurveda industry is booming right now. People are searching for ayurvedic juices tablets and powders. Even the daily FMCG products include herbal and ayurvedic nutrients in their products.

What has been the response to Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda throughout the pandemic, and what are some highly sought-after products?

People’s response to Krishna’s herbal and Ayurveda products have been overwhelming in this pandemic period. For example, immunity booster Jeevan Sanjivani Kwath made up of 9 super herbs, is being accepted throughout the country and even in some countries abroad. Now people are also looking for our solution-based products, for example, diabetic care, cardiac care, kidney care, etc.





What will be the market space (in terms of growth, size and opportunity) for the Ayurveda industry like in the post-pandemic world?

Big brands to startups in the ayurvedic and wellness food sector have already seen steady growth in consumers and clients. The demand for indigenous ayurvedic products is sure to improve and increase in the post-pandemic world. People have realised the importance of keeping their immunity levels strong and how daily Ayurvedic supplements help maintain a healthy and robust body.

How are your offerings benefiting the consumers? And is there any new range you are looking forward to launching?

We provide our customers with a whole new online experience from our web portal with free deliveries, a cash-on-delivery facility, and some exciting offers. We are in the process of launching many other solution-based medicines in the form of juice and tablets. We are also launching Shuddh Shilajit in resin form.

How much change do you see in the perception when it comes to Ayurveda? Do you think it still has more potential to grow?

There has been an unprecedented and positive change in people’s perception of Ayurveda. It is no more a secondary option for consumers and has now become a part of the daily routine of everyone’s life. In some or other ways, everyone is directly connected to Ayurveda in their lifestyle. Ayurveda still has a lot of growth potential. It can reach each and every one with more availability in all cities and districts.

Is it the right time to consider Ayurveda as mainstream in the medical industry?

In this post-pandemic world, when people look towards herbal and natural products, Ayurveda must be considered part of the mainstream medical industry. Now in Ayurveda, everything is scientifically tested, and all clinical trials are being done.

What are your future plans with the brand? Any new launches planned ahead?

Krishna’s herbal and Ayurveda will soon be one of the biggest brands in the Ayurveda industry. We have our own manufacturing facility with top quality control norms and a world-class laboratory. In addition, we have our expert Ayush doctors to provide daily research and development services.We are in plans to launch some more ayurvedic remedies for different diseases. So we are also expecting to reach other parts of the world in terms of export.

You have recently roped in Sonu Sood as your brand ambassador. Can you tell us why you chose him?

Sonu Sood has played an instrumental role in providing help and support to needy communities of the country, and we are motivated by his actions. Sood already uses our brand’s Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath, and it was natural that we wanted to rope in the Bollywood actor as a brand ambassador.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.