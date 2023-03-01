Olectra in advanced discussions for fulfilling orders for 20 heavy-duty electric tippers

Olectra Greentech (OGL), a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL), has received the homologation certificate for its 6×4 heavy-duty electric tippers from the ICAT. In fact, the company says the prototype e-tipper which was showcased in Delhi and Bengaluru had garnered a lot of interest.

Olectra Greentech says at present it is in advanced discussions for bagging an order for 20 e-tippers.

In terms of specifications, the e-tipper has a maximum torque of 2,400 Nm, 46deg tipping angle, 25 percent gradeability, load capacity of 28,000kg and a maximum range of around 150km per charge. It comes with fast charging capabilities that allows it to be fully charged in two hour using DC fast charger.

The company says its e-tippers comply with the Central Motor Vehicle Regulations and have received all necessary approvals to hit the road. Olectra Greentech says the country’s first e-tipper has been tested in various areas including mountainous areas, high altitudes, mining and quarrying to find out whether it is suitable for roads. The ICAT certification is also recognised in Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and other countries, which would allow it to even explore export opportunities.

KV Pradeep, Chairman and MD, Olectra Greentech said, “Olectra is playing a major role in the electric heavy vehicle segment in India and the e-tipper manufactured by their company has become the first certified heavy-duty electric tipper in the country. The Olectra e-tipper is India’s first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Bengaluru, which created great curiosity and enthusiasm. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck. It is just the beginning of our journey.”

The Olectra electric tipper is said to introduce a green solution in the construction, infrastructure, mining and quarrying sectors. These sectors are highly demanding due to the volume of material that needs to be transported to work sites. The Olectra electric tipper is cost-effective in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), allowing owners to improve their operating profits. The e-tipper can be used 24×7 at work sites as it is silent and has zero carbon emissions.