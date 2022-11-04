Spotter Mobility looking to offer scooter alternative with electric trike

The electric mobility bug has caught on, and in a market dominated by electric scooters, a trike seems to be the perfect one-off. Spotter Mobility, a Hubbali-based electric mobility startup, has come up with an electric trike, which will soon be launched in India.

The startup, founded by Prasad Patil and Arun Agadi in 2020, is taking the idea of electric two-wheelers a notch higher by offering comfort and shelter. The Spotter trike, which is yet to get an official name, has futuristic looks that offers the practicality of a two-wheeler, but also the added comfort of a car.

The trike features two wheels in the front and a single rear wheel. The trike features vertically stacked dual headlights, a tall, upright windshield, and large doors for the rider and passenger. Inside, the passenger sits behind the rider and the vehicle itself is manoeuvred with a handlebar.

The trike is a result of market research that highlighted the fact that customers are looking for something similar. The lack of availability lead Spotter Mobility to come up with the radical trike design. The product is still in its prototype stage and the company has a long way to go in terms of finishing up the interior and finetuning a lot of elements. The final product is expected to get cameras, a music system, heating, and cooling amongst others.

The Spotter trike is powered by lithium-ion cells and claims a range of ~150km, however, the battery pack is not finalised yet and could see a change before its launch. The same goes for charging options as well. Also, the trike now features a chain final drive, which will also see a change to keep the NVH levels down.

The team says that the development of the trike took around two years, but the vehicle itself was assembled in a very short time to showcase the vehicle. Spotter Mobility has made most of the components in-house, helping keep the overall cost of the vehicle down. In its current version, Spotter is aiming to keep the price of the vehicle at ~Rs 2.5 lakh ex-showroom.

The trike is awaiting ARAI approval and Spotter is looking at launching the trike as early as 2023. The company is also looking at the laws that govern three-wheelers because, at the moment, they can be registered as commercial vehicles only.