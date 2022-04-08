Hyundai Unveils ‘Namaste’ Installation Near IGI Airport, New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today unveiled the ‘Namaste’ installation near the IGI Airport, New Delhi to welcome all its visitors. Inspired by the brand vision of Progress for Humanity, the ‘Namaste’ installation is designed to represent the sustainable future of mobility.

Commenting on the unveiling, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “25 years ago, India welcomed Hyundai as a gracious host. Now, the symbolic ‘Namaste’ installation is a testament to our global vision of Progress for Humanity, wherein technology and human values come together to deliver path-breaking innovations and sustainable technology thereby manifesting the future of mobility into a welcoming gesture. With this installation, we at Hyundai welcome the Future of Mobility and the visitors of IGI Airport with great optimism and positive energy.”

The 30 feet tall ‘Namaste’ installation comprises a robotic hand that symbolizes advanced technology along with a human hand in a wheel representing the integral role of humanity in long term sustainability & progress for humanity.

The installation is centrally located on the approach road to IGI Airport and will cater to visitors coming from New Delhi and Gurugram to IGI airport as well as those coming from the airport side to enter Delhi. The use of live plants surrounding the installation showcases Hyundai’s values of collectively working for a better and sustainable tomorrow.