Daimler India Commercial Vehicles partners IIT Madras incubation cell to develop mobility solutions

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology epicenter to identify mid to long term solutions necessary for the future of Mobility. The partnership coined as DICV-IITMIC was inaugurated at IIT Madras Research Park situated in the city.

Under this MoU, DICV will partner with IITMIC to identify, mentor and provide opportunities to Indian technology start-up companies who will work towards finding futuristic solutions for the Indian Mobility Space, in the years ahead. DICV is the first and only OEM from the Indian automotive space that has partnered with an academia like IITMIC for future mobility solutions.

The DICV and IITMIC Incubator will jointly incubate Indian technology start-ups working in the areas of future mobility. The focus will be on all aspects like de-carbonisation (Electric, Hydrogen), Road safety (ADAS based safety technologies), Efficiency (Autonomous, connected vehicles, Data Analytics), Ecosystem creation (Truck as a Service “TaaS”) and even prepare the industry for paradigm shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, product development, software driven vehicle architectures, ESG and other allied areas.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “DICV’s partnership with IITMIC is a watershed moment because this collaboration is based on a common belief that technology should be created and leveraged to transform the marketplace and not just product offerings. We also believe that by investing in and nurturing bright Indian technology start-up companies we will contribute to India’s growing economy and sustainably lead the change in commercial vehicles, logistics and in the domain of mobility services.”

DICV-IITMIC will leverage DICV’s commercial vehicles domain expertise and IITMIC’s proficiency in academia to strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem across India. The partnership will enable DICV to facilitate innovation in emerging technologies and advancements in order to co-create long term mobility solutions, which is the next phase of growth in India.

Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President – IIT Madras Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell said, “IITMIC and DICV will leverage our respective strengths to jointly provide mentorship and nurture start-ups by exchanging and participating in seminars, forums, events and symposiums that will help drive solutions for future mobility.”

Situated in IIT Madras Research Park, this is India’s first University-based Research Park and Incubation Cell.

Meanwhile DICV also plans to host hackathons on regular basis to develop innovative business solutions to ever-evolving business needs.