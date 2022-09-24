ASDC’s tie-ups, new certified courses to ramp up automotive skilling

Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), the country’s first sector skills council, held its annual conclave in New Delhi on Friday.

Themed “Kushal Yuva – Samruddh Bharat”, the conclave had more than 500 participants, which included several senior bureaucrats and auto industry stalwarts, including CEOs and senior representatives from the Indian and global manufacturers, who presented their perspectives about the auto industry‘s role in emerging India and industry expectation from the skilling ecosystem.



The event saw the distribution of ‘Award of Excellence’ for different categories during the event to recognize and facilitate the efforts made by the training partners, accessor and industry partners.

The day-long event focused on various panel discussions on industry expectations from the skilling ecosystem, vocational skills institutions and industry training centres’ perspective on challenges and opportunities associated with skilling.



N.S. Kalsi, Chairperson, NCVET said, “To address the skill deficit, India needs to extend high technical and vocational courses to improve employability. ASDC has been granted recognition as an awarding body status by NCVET.”



“NCVET has developed several QP, aligned with NSQF for the automobile industry especially in Robotics, EV and align technology, AR/VR, Big Data, IoT and they are the future jobs that will create several jobs.”he added.

Vinkesh Gulati, Treasurer, ASDC, and Chairman, Research and Academy, FADA said, “ASDC has facilitated training for 60,000 new skilled employees in the automotive sector in FY22.”



“The chunk of these associates joined various OEMs, suppliers, as well as vehicle dealerships, under the government’s apprenticeship programme, which allows for on-the-job training and evaluation of an individual, before they get the course certification from ASDC.” added Gulati.

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC said, “The council has teamed up with industry and training providers to develop various certification programmes with companies and has certified several candidates. Besides, it has also launched e-learning courses for the aspirants, in which people have been certified.”