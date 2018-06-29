Sanju movie leaked online in HD print, Ranbir Kapoor fans say ‘Do not promote piracy’

Sanju is a biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt has reportedly leaked online on the day of its release. According to a report by The Indian Express, a Twitter user claimed that an HD print of Sanju which is the biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has appeared online. The reports of the leak are likely to affect the business of the film. Ranbir Kapoor fans, meanwhile, have urged people on Twitter to not download the film.

CBFC has objection over the Toilet leakage scene in #Sanju but no one actually has the problem when the movie is leaked…WHY !?!#SanjayDutt #RajkumarHiraniFilms#SanjuLeaked #Sanju #SanjuThemovie — Crazy Neutron (@rohith_writings) June 29, 2018

“#SanjuLeaked… Don’t Share Its Torrent Links Guys. Say No To Piracy,” a user said. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koraila, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor in important roles.

This is not the first time that a movie has been leaked online. Earlier in the month, Kaala starring Rajinikanth was leaked by the piracy website Tamilrockers within a day of its release.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manjhi- The Mountain Man was also leaked online.

According to trading experts, Sanju is expected to have a massive opening at the cricket counters and might enter the Rs 100-crore club in its first weekend. Apart from Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (plays the role of Suneel Dutt), Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza are also part of the biopic. Sanju has got more than 5000 screens.