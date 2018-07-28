Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Tough competition for Sanjay Dutt starrer, expected to gross Rs 3 Crore

The Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill starrer will face competition from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak

This Friday saw the release of the much-awaited ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’, the third instalment of director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster trilogy, starring Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and of course, the latest inclusion- Sanjay Dutt. Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan had played this part in the first two instalments. However, according to initial reviews, the film is expected to have a tough time at the box office.

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel tweeted that ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ had a disastrous opening with 8-10 % occupancy in the morning shows on Day 1 across India. Initial reports also indicate that the Tigmashu Dhulia franchise will be discontinued from most of the theatres after the weekend.

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opened with disastrous 8-10% occupancy in the morning shows across India. #MissionImpossibleFallout opens well. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2018

Initial reports of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 suggests that this film will be discontinued from most of the theaters after the weekend. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2018

As per reports, the film is expected to gross between Rs 2.5- 3 Crore on its day of release. This is definitely a downer for Tigmanshu Dhulia who earlier franchise of Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam have ruled hearts with its guns and beautiful women. Meanwhile, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster received mixed reactions from fans. While some were happy with the songs, the scenes in the movie has disappointed the audience.

The Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill starrer will face competition from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak which has earned over Rs 50 Crore in its first week of release and the blockbuster of the year Sanju which is eyeing Rs 350 crore mark. Moreover, there is huge competition from Tom Cruise’s latest instalment of Mission: Impossible series and that would have a lot of audience attention.

Meanwhile, the film hit screens a day earlier in the overseas market. In Australia, the film grossed Rs. 1.02 lacs (1,498 USD) from 8 screens and in New Sealand, it made Rs. 41,380 (603 USD) from 5 screens respectively.