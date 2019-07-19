Lion King box office: Expectations and expert thoughts suggest movie all set for a good opening

The movie based on the story of the relationship of lion-father and son who are the king and prince of Pride Lands.

Lion King box office: Walt Disney Studio’s photorealistic remake of the popular 1994 animated movie ‘The Lion King’ released at the box office on Friday in India. The movie is based on the story of the relationship of lion-father and son who are the king and prince of Pride Lands. Since 1994 version of the movie performed exceptionally well in its days, the photorealistic version of it is being speculated to perform even better. The movie has already been gathering a lot of positive response from the international media. The photorealistic version of The Lion King made its on-screen debut on Friday and has got quite a wide release to attract as much audience as possible. Directed by Jon Favreau, it has been released in four different languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India making sure to cover all the mega-movie-markets of the subcontinent. Since, the Hindi version of the movie is featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, its popularity has shot higher.

Taran Adarsh, films critic and business analyst, said that “looking at the huge fanbase of Shah Rukh Khan in the international markets, Disney has decided to release the Hindi version of the movie is UAE along with the release in India too.” This might help the movie will help the movie perform better abroad and extract numbers from non-potential markets too.

Disney’s photorealistic remake of The Lion King has already earned 94.5 million dollars till Wednesday in the overseas market which suggest that the international audience has quite liked it.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar talking about the marketing strategy of Disney said, “Walt Disney Studio has invested all efforts in every country to promote The Lion King. They have done the best they could in order to make it one of the biggest films. The movie has noted a fantastic start in China. It is releasing in India in various languages to cover all the markets. It already had a lot of hype in its pre-release scenario in India.”

READ: Shahrukh Khan, Son Aryan Khan to voice Mufasa and Simba in Disney’s The Lion King

“The producer has planned a wide-release across India. Their team is trying to cover all the major Indian market by involving big stars in all three languages so that it could help them in promotions. Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan voicing the Hindi version has already created a lot of buzzes all around. People are going to watch the film at least once.” said Girish Johar.

Since this movie has turned out to be a long-awaited family entertainer for the Bollywood audience, it could be a great chance for The Lion King to add the surplus to its box office performance in the country.

While discussing the factors that might play crucial for The Lion King’s business in Indian markets, Girish Johar said “Indian audience is getting some content for Indian kids and families after a long span. Recent films like Kabir Singh and Article 15 have given the audience much serious and mature content. Super 30 has also been a serious and mature family film and not a mass entertainer and that sets the expectations for The Lion King to a considerably elevated position. The film’s collection on opening day will range between Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore.”

Experts are speculating that the movie will also note big overseas business on its opening day and could do an opening business of approximately USD 150 million in America.