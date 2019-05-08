PM Modi lists out abuses hurled at him, says Congress did not even spare his mother

Updated: May 8, 2019 5:07:26 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of hurling abuses at him from its "love dictionary" and said the party did not even spare his mother.

PM Modi's remarks came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Monday that despite Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister (ANI photo)PM Modi?s remarks came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Monday that despite Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of hurling abuses at him from its "love dictionary" and said the party did not even spare his mother.

“I stopped their corruption and challenged their dynasty because of which they wear masks of love and abuse me,” he said in a rally at Kurukshetra. The prime minister claimed that the Congress also compared him to Hitler, Dawood Ibrahim, Mussolini, etc.

His remarks came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Monday that despite Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister.

“A leader of Congress called me ‘gandi naali ka keeda’ (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader, who was external affairs minister, called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim,” Modi alleged. “They even abused my mother and even asked who my father is and remember all this was said after I became Prime Minister,” Modi said.

