Lok sabha Polls: Congress will win alll 7 seats in Delhi, says Sheila Dikshit

By: |
Published: May 12, 2019 8:43:30 PM

Dikshit, who is contesting the polls from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, cast her vote in the morning at DAV school in East Nizamuddin which falls under East Delhi constituency.

Lok sabha Polls, Congress, Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, lok sabha election 2019, election 2019, lok sabha election, lok sabha polls, election news, election update, lok sabha 2019, North East Delhi Lok Sabha seatLok sabha Polls: Congress will win alll 7 seats in Delhi, says Sheila Dikshit (PTI Photo)

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Sunday evening exuded confidence that the “love and affection” of the people will translate into votes for her party’s candidates and claimed that the grand old party will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Dikshit, who is contesting the polls from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, cast her vote in the morning at DAV school in East Nizamuddin which falls under East Delhi constituency.

Later, she toured her own constituency and met party workers in Ghonda, Seemapuri, Gokalpur, Timarpur, Babarpur, Seelampur and Karwal Nagar. “We are hopeful that Delhiites’ love and affection will turn into votes for the Congress candidates,” Dikshit said. She claimed that the Congress will sweep all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and her party will form government at the centre.

The former three-time Delhi chief minister also thanked the Election Commission, voters and the police for “peaceful” polling in the city.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok sabha Polls: Congress will win alll 7 seats in Delhi, says Sheila Dikshit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition