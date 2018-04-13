Karnataka Opinion Poll result: It’s good news for Congress! Will Siddaramaiah return to power?

Karnataka Opinion Poll: The high decibel poll battle will take place on May 12, 2018, for 224 seats. The result will be announced on May 15, 2018.

Karnataka Opinion Poll Live Updates: Karnataka Elections 2018 have been announced by Election Commission of India. The high decibel poll battle will take place on May 12, 2018, for 224 seats. The result will be announced on May 15, 2018. A total of 36 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes. The state has a total electorate of 4.9 crore. There is a direct contest between ruling Congress, led by Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and Bharatiya Janata Party, led by its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. The national leader for the two parties – PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for BJP and Rahul Gandhi for Congress are also making efforts to give their parties a boost in the elections. Janata Dal Secular – led by former prime minister HD Dewe Gowda is also a third player affecting the polls.

As the elections are near, India Today and Karvy are out with their Opinion Polls for the elections:

Who is best suited for Chief Minister post of Karnataka?

1) BS Yedyurappa – 26 per cent

2) K Siddaramaiah- 33 per cent

3) HD Kumaraswamy – 21 per cent

Are you satisfied with Congress government’s work in the state?

1) Good – 38 per cent

2)Bad – 29 per cent

3)Average – 31 per cent

How many seats will each party win in the state?

1) Congress – 90-101

2) BJP – 78-86

3) JDS – 34-43

4)Others – 4-7

What will be the vote percent in the state?

1) Congress: 37

2) BJP: 35

3) JDS-BSP: 19

Is Lingayat a big issue in the state?

1) Yes – 52 per cent

2) No – 28 per cent

The India Today-Karvy Opinion poll suggested that it will be a hung house in Karnataka. Also, it suggests that incumbent K Siddaramaiah is people’s top choice for the chief minister.

The Congress is winning most – 90-101 seats in the state. Followed by arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party with 78-86 seats. The JDS stands third in the position of a king maker with 34-43 seats, while others are likely to win 4-7 seats in Karnataka.