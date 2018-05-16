Karnataka election results: Big blow for Congress! 16 of its ministers, CM Siddaramaiah and Speaker bite dust

File pic of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Express photo by Anil Sharma 29.05.2017)

As many as 16 ministers in the outgoing Siddaramaiah government, the Chief Minister and Speaker Krishnappa Koliwad have lost the elections of which the results were declared on Tuesday. CM Siddaramaiah had contested elections from two seats – Chamundeshwari in his home district Mysuru and Badami. While the CM suffered a humiliating defeat in Chamundeshwari by GD Devegowda of the JD(S), in Badami he won by a slim margin.

In Chamundeshwari, JD(S) veteran Devegowda, the incumbent candidate of the JD(S), defeated Siddaramaiah by a margin of 36,042 votes. While Siddaramaiah got 85,283 votes, Devegowda secured 1,21,325 votes. In Badami, Siddaramaiah managed to win by a just a margin of 1,696 votes. Siddaramaiah got 67,599 votes against 65,903 votes polled in favour of BJP’s B Sreeramulu.

Here is the full list of Congress ministers who were shown the door by the people of Karnataka in the just concluded assembly polls:

1. In Dharwad, incumbent MLA and Minister for Mines and Geology Vinay Kulkarni lost to BJP’s Amrut Ayyappa Desi. According to the Election Commission data, while Desai got 85,123 votes, Kulkarni managed to secure 64,783 votes. JD(S) candidate Tirakappa Sadeppa Jamanal got just 1,263 votes. In 2013 polls, Kulkarni had won from here by a margin of 18,320 votes.

2. In Holalkere constituency, BJP’s M Chandrappa defeated incumbent Congress candidate H Anjaneya by 34,940 votes, according to the EC data. Anjaneya is the Minister for Social Welfare in the Siddaramaiah government. While Chandrappa got 1,07,976 votes, the minister bagged 69,036 votes. In 2013 polls, Anjaneya had won from here by a margin of 12,864 votes.

3. In T Narasipur constituency, incumbent Congress candidate Dr HC Mahadevappa lost to Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Ashvin Kumar by a margin of 28,478 votes. Mahadevappa is the Minister for Public Works Department in the outgoing Congress government. In the May 12 polling, he got 55,451 votes whereas the JD(S) candidate secured 83,929 votes. In 2013 assembly polls, Mahadevappa had won from here by just a margin of 323 votes.

4. In Terdal constituency, Congress candidate Umashree lost to BJP’s Siddu Savadi by a margin of 20,889 votes. Umashree is Minister for Woman and Child development in the Siddaramaiah government. According to the EC, Umashree got 66,324 votes against her BJP rival candidate Savadi bagged 87,213 votes to secure the first spot. In 2013 polls, Umashree had won from here by a margin of 2,599 votes.

5. In Gundlupet, Sugar Minister MC Mohan Kumari alias Geetha suffered defeat by BJP’s CS Niranjan Kumar by a margin of 16,684 votes. While Niranjan got 94,151 votes, a total of 77,467 electorates showed faith in her. The seat was bagged by Congress’ HS Mahadeva Prasad in 2013 polls. In 2017, a by-election was held in the constituency and Geetha had successfully contested on a Congress ticket.

6. Likewise in Arkalgud constituency, AT Ramaswamy of the JD(S) defeated Manju A of the Congress by a margin of 10,653 votes. Manju A is the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Department in the Congress government. As per EC data, Ramaswamy got 85,064 votes whereas Manju got 74,411 votes. Manju A had won from here in 2013 elections by a margin of 8,794.

7. In Bantval, Congress candidate and Minister for Forest B Ramanatha Rai lost elections to BJP’s Rajesh Naik U by a margin of 15,971 votes. While Rai got 81,931 votes, the BJP candidate managed to secure 97,802 votes. Rai had in 2013 polls, won from here by a margin of 17,850 votes.

8. In Yelburga constituency, Congress candidate and Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy was defeated by BJP’s Achar Halappa Basappa by a margin of 13,318 votes. While Basappa got 79072 votes, the Congress minister secured 65,754 votes. Rayareddy had won from here by a margin of just 169 votes.

9. In Davanagere North constituency, BJP’s SA Ravindranath defeated Congress’ SS Mallikarjun by a margin of 4,071 votes. While Ravindranath got 76,540 votes, a total of 72,469 people exercised their franchise in favour of Mallikarjun. Mallikarjun had in 2013 won from here by a margin of 57,280 votes. He was appointed as a minister in the Congress government.

10. In Sagar assembly, Congress candidate and Minister for Revenue and Muzrai Kagodu Thimmappa lost to BJP’s Halappa Harathalu by a margin of 8,039 votes. According to the EC data, Halappa got 78,475 votes whereas the Congress nominee secured 70,436 votes. Thimmappa had in 2013 election won from here by a margin of 41,248 votes.

11. In Sedam, BJP’s Rajkumar Patil defeated Minister for Medical Education and Congress nominee Dr Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil by a margin of 7,200 votes. BJP’s Patil got 80,668 votes against Rudrappa who got 73,468 votes. The seat was won by Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil by a margin of 11,895 votes.

12. In Malleshwaram, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN of the BJP defeated Congress candidate MR Seetharam by a margin of 54,000 votes. While Narayan got 83,130 votes, the Congress nominee bagged 29,130 votes. Seetharam, a MLC, is Minister for Planning, Statistics, Science and Technology. BJP’s Narayan had in 2013 polls won from here by a margin of 21,066.

13. In Kalghatgi, CM Nimbannavar of BJP defeated Santosh S Lad of Congress. The difference of votes between the winning candidate and runner-up was 25,997 votes. Lad is Minister for Information and Infrastructure. He got 57,270 votes against BJP’s Nimbannavar 83,267 votes. Lad had in won from here by a margin of 45,661 votes.

14. In Haveri, Congress nominee and Textiles and Murzai minister Rudrappa Lamani was defeated by BJP’s Neharu Olekar by a margin of 11,304 votes. Lamani got 75,261 votes whereas Olekar got 86,565 votes. Lamani had in 2013 won from here by a margin of 30,208 votes.

15. In Sira seat, TB Jayachandra of the Congress who also is the Minister for Law and Justice, was defeated by JD(S) candidate B Sathyanarayana by a margin of 10,365 votes. The minister got 63,973 votes whereas Sathyanayana got 74,338 votes.

16. In Udupi, BJP’s K Raghupathi Bhat defeated Congress’ incumbent candidate Pramod Madhavraj. Madhavraj is the Minister for Fisheries and Youth Services & Sports. He was defeated by a margin of 12,044 votes. Bhat got 84,946 votes whereas Madhavraj secured 72,902 votes. In 2013, Madhavraj had won from here by a margin of 39,524 votes.

17. In Ranibennur constituency, Congress candidate and Speaker Krishnappa Koliwad was defeated by R Shankar of Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party by a margin of 4,338 votes. Koliwad had in 2013 election won from here by a margin of 6,788 votes. According to EC data, Koliwad got 59,572 votes against 63,910 votes polled in favour of R Shankar.