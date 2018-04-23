Karnataka Election Opinion Poll 2018: Will Modi-Shah juggernaut snatch state from Siddaramaiah? What surveys say

BJP has fielded old-timer BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress’ candidate is sitting CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Election Opinion Poll 2018: Who will win Karnataka? The answer to this question would be finally known on May 15. However, opinion polls suggesting the way votes may swing have started to come. On Monday, ABP News would declare its opinion poll for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Earlier, an opinion poll by another agency had predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 while the counting will be done on May 15. The main party in the contention as BJP, Congress, and JD(S). The triangular contest is becoming increasingly interesting even as all three parties contend they will win.

Here’s we take a look at the recent opinion polls:

India Today and Karvy opinion poll for Karnataka election 2018

The Congress is expected to win 90-91 seats out of total 225 in the Karnataka state Assembly. The JD(S) is expected to win 34-43 seats and likely to emerge as the kingmaker in Karnataka. While the Congress may get 37% votes, the BJP is likely to win 76-86 seats with 35% voted. The vote share of JD(S) may be around 19%.

ABP News opinion poll for Karnataka election 2018

C-Fore opinion poll for Karnataka election 2018

This agency has predicted a bigger win for the Congress in 2018 as compared to the 2013 polls. Reports, however, say the survey was commissioned by the Congress party itself. The C-Fore Survey said the Congress may with 126 seats with 46% vote-share, BJP may have to contend with just 70 seats and 31% vote share while the JD(S) will likely finish third with just 27 seats and 16% of vote-share.

TV9-C Voter Survey for Karnataka election 2018

TV9-C Voter Survey had predicted in January this year that the JD(S) will likely play the role of a kingmaker with 25 seats, while the Congress will be the largest party with 102 seats. The BJP may win in 96 constituencies.

The Congress currently has 122 seats against BJP’s 40. The JD(S) has 40 seats in the current Assembly.