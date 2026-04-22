The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on April 23 at 12 PM, marking a crucial moment for lakhs of students across the state, according to Indian Express report,

Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on official websites including karresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in.

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The Class 10 board examinations were conducted over a period of 15 days, from March 18 to April 2. Exams were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm, while students were allowed entry into centres starting at 8:15 am. Each paper had a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.

More than 9 lakh candidates appeared this year

According to official data, a total of 9,02,889 students registered for the SSLC exams in 2026. This included 8,12,855 fresh candidates, 62,845 repeaters, and 27,189 private candidates. The exams were conducted across 2,871 centres statewide, with participation from 15,941 schools, reflecting the scale of the annual board examination.

Result timeline and past performance trends

In previous years, the Karnataka board had announced Class 10 results on May 2, with exams held between March 21 and April 4. The overall pass percentage stood at 57.61 per cent. In 2024, the results were declared slightly later, on May 9.

With the 2026 results scheduled for April 23 at noon, earlier than recent trends, students are advised to keep their credentials ready and regularly check official portals for updates. Further announcements regarding supplementary exams and revaluation are also expected after the results are declared.