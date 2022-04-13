UGC urges universities, colleges and IITs to submit proposal on Arctic studies for MOOCs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all universities, colleges and IITs to submit proposals for development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) at undergraduate and postgraduate level for the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal on the six pillars of India’s Arctic Policy. According to UGC, there is a need to create awareness among the universities, colleges, and institutions about the availability of the Arctic or Polar studies related courses, jobs, and research opportunities.

On March 17, 2022, the Government of India released India’s Arctic Policy (IAP) titled ‘India and the Arctic: Building a partnership for Sustainable Development’. The commission has said that India’s Arctic Policy would play a crucial role in preparing the country to address challenges such as climate change collectively.

The main parameters of the IAP on which the proposals are to be submitted includes science and research, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation, and national capacity building. “Implementing India’s Arctic Policy will involve multiple stakeholders, including academia, the research community, business, and industry,” reads the UGC official letter.

