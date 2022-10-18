Two Indian business schools shine in FT rankings

Indian School of Business has zoomed 24 spots to be ranked 44th globally in the Financial Times’ Executive MBA (FTEMBA) rankings for 2022. IIM-Bangalore made its debut in the list this year and was ranked 86th.

The global top spots saw quite a shuffle from last year; the top spot was claimed by Kellogg/HKUST Business School, Hong Kong, climbing up one rank from last year, while the top school last year—HEC Paris—dropped three spots to fourth. Moreover, the programme by Tshingua University/Insead climbed eight spots to claim the third spot globally. The top spots were dominated by programmes in France; however, the top three spots also had China as a common location.

The FT EMBA rankings take into account various factors divided into six categories: general, career progression, diversity assessment, international opportunities, faculty expertise, and programme assessment; these categories are divided into sub-categories. As far as career progression is concerned, Indian schools showed a fairly good result, as EMBA programmes from ISB and IIM-Bangalore resulted in a 66% and 67% increase in salary respectively (the top programme resulted in a 69% increase). Both also managed to achieve 70% of their objectives, and ISB was ranked 28th globally in terms of career progress.

However, the programmes lacked international diversity both in terms of international faculty and students. ISB and IIM-Bangalore had only 14% and 6% of international faculty for their programmes respectively. International students are almost non-existent as well—only 1% for ISB’s programme, and none for IIM-Bangalore. These programmes also leave something to be desired for gender diversity. ISB’s programme has 14% and 18% of female faculty and students respectively, while IIM-Bangalore has 21% and 13%.

However, the international course experience for ISB is fairly good, as it is ranked 16th globally, while IIM-B’s programme is ranked 75th. Additionally, both have all instructors with doctorates.

ISB has also done well on its ESG rank, as it has been ranked ninth globally. In terms of overall satisfaction, both programmes have scored well — ISB’s programme has scored 9.13 and IIM-Bangalore’s has scored 9.6 (the top programme has scored 9.65 in this category).