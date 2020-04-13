Top brains commit Rs 300 crore to build Masters’ Union School of Business

The campus, which is now ready, is located in the Cyber City area of Gurgaon, which has over 600 MNC offices.

A group of business stalwarts, top academics and senior bureaucrats will invest Rs 300 crore to build the Masters’ Union School of Business, a business school in Gurgaon, near Delhi. These include Arun Maira (former chairman, Boston Consulting Group), Mukund Rajan (former MD, Tata Teleservices), Karthik Ramanna (University of Oxford), Narendra Jadhav (Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Economist, RBI), Tathagata Dasgupta (chief data scientist, Viacom) and Bhaskar Chakravorti (former professor, Harvard Business School, and former partner, McKinsey & Company).

The campus, which is now ready, is located in the Cyber City area of Gurgaon, which has over 600 MNC offices. The school’s flagship programme will be the 16-month intensive PGP-TBM (Post Graduate Programme in Technology Business Management). Ramanna said the curriculum will be developed dynamically with inputs from leaders in business, the government as well as leaders from the third sector. “Such a curriculum and pedagogy will ensure students receive learning that is connected to, and serves, the needs of the industry,” he said.

The courses will be delivered using live consulting projects, field tours and internships. Masters’ Union School of Business will also conduct tech boot camps in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, SaaS and cybersecurity—areas that are at the cross-section of technology and business.

The school will establish a student-run venture fund with a corpus of Rs 5 crore that will invest in areas like real estate and capital markets. It will also have a Centre for New Business Models, a research-based forum that will formulate business opportunities in new technologies like blockchain, biotech and machine learning. And it will run a CXO shadow programme that aims to enable students to have a first-hand look into a day of a CXO to experience how organisations are run and business decisions are made.

Viacom’s Dasgupta added that in medical schools doctors teach students, in law schools practising lawyers teach, but in B-schools faculty may not have experience with hands-on leadership in the industry. “That’s a gap the Masters’ Union addresses by getting CXOs, MDs and business leaders to teach and train students,” he said.

In keeping with that philosophy, the founders will also take up the role of teaching. Maira will teach ‘management consulting’, Rajan will take classes on ‘how to be a successful brand custodian’, Dasgupta on ‘AI, ML, blockchain in business’, Ramanna on ‘business and public policy’, Chakravorti on ‘international business’, and so on.

The admission process is currently going on, and the first round of admissions will be over by next month. The deadline for the second round of admissions is July. “In the first round, we had 1,200 applicants, and we expect 3,000 applicants in the second round,” said Pratham Mittal, project director, Masters’ Union School of Business. The final intake will be just 60 students, and these will be taught one-on-one by 60 teachers, Mittal added.