Teachstack by Teachmint partners with Terampil to build interactive learning experiences

Teachmint group-owned Teachstack has announced its entry into Indonesia by partnering with Terampil, an ed-tech startup focussed n career building and on-demand training. As a part of the partnership, Teachstack will support Terampil in delivering read-to-launch classroom solutions to their students.

Teachmint has recently partnered with Dhaka-based ed-tech startup Shikho and Ostad as well as Malaysian-based ed-tech Pandai to provide interactive classes for millions of students in the region.

“With our innovation in education infrastructure, we want to power the global ed-tech economy by partnering with startups that are solving unique, scalable problems in their respective geographies. We are delighted to partner with and support Terampil with our technological offerings and be a part of their journey. Through Teachstack we are looking forward to building more such partnerships which would revolutionize digital education across the globe and help education providers and learners truly reap its benefits,” Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Teachmint, said.

Teachmint provides the infrastructure for education through innovative and powerful SaaS solutions catering to end-to-end needs of all education providers; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring, universities, creators and even edtechs. Teachstack is Teachmint’s Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for ed-tech organisations across the globe to enable them with their proprietary, plug and play live class solutions. The offering also significantly reduces the go-to-market time for ed-tech players by helping them integrate native classroom infrastructure with minimal code.

“We started this journey in October 2021 with a vision to build agile human resources that is ready for global competition. Enriching and interactive learning experiences are critical for us to drive impactful learning outcomes and our partnership with Teachstack is aimed at strengthening this. Teachstack is a one of a kind innovation that solves for live streaming within our apps in the simplest and fastest way possible, hence our choice was simple. We look forward to a fruitful partnership in taking quality learning experiences to the world,” Amrullah Azmy, founder and CEO of Terampil.

Terampil currently offers 130 courses on-demand from over 100 mentors. Their vast repository covers several critical areas of upskilling like Personal and Business Foundations, Marketing and Branding, Sales, Operational and Technology, Finance and Accounting and Human Capital.

