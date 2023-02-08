SSIR and Indian Institute of Science join hands to boost semiconductor R&D in India

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has announced its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to promote research and development in the field of on-chip Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection. The research agreement was exchanged by Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP and MD, SSIR, Bengaluru, and Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc.

According to an official release, the partnership seeks to build cutting-edge ESD device solutions to protect ultra-high-speed serial interfaces in advanced Integrated Circuits (ICs) and system-on-chip (SoC) products. The related research will be carried out by a team headed by Mayank Shrivastava of the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), IISc. Solutions arising from this research will be deployed in Samsung’s advanced process nodes. the release said.

“Our partnership with IISc will help in boosting semiconductor innovation and develop ESD knowledge. Our goal is to increase capacity building through training programmes at the postgraduate level, opening up opportunities for students to pursue industry internships, and encourage entrepreneurial ventures by young researchers,” Sowrirajan said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that ICs and SoCs have gained huge traction in the market. The majority of IC chip failures and field returns are attributed to ESD failures. Therefore, research and development in ESD technology for highly reliable interfaces and SoCs is important.